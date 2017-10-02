BREAKING: Deadliest Mass Shooting In Modern US History | Live Coverage | Stephen Paddock, Gunman Identified By PoliceCountry Music World Stunned By Las Vegas Shooting | PHOTOS 

Man Charged With Shooting, Killing Girlfriend In Bucks County

By Jim Melwert

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man is charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Bucks County Sunday night.

Tullytown Borough Police say they were called to a home on the 300 block of Main Street, for a woman who had grabbed her boyfriend’s gun and shot herself.

They say 45-year-old Helen Lynn Farr was found dead, her boyfriend Anthony Depolo standing near her, with his gun in his waistband holster.

According to charging documents, he initially told police Farr grabbed his gun and shot herself. He said he picked the gun up and put it back in his holster.

But the documents say, during questioning, he eventually told police the two were arguing and he pulled his gun and shot Farr as she was coming at him.

The 33-year-old Depolo, from East Greenville, is charged with murder, held without bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.

