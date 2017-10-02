Crews To Shut Down 1st Avenue Ramp On Rt. 422 For Repairs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Driving through the Valley Forge area on Route 422 is already a headache due to construction projects, and things are only going to get worse before they get better.
PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph says crews will be shutting down the First Avenue ramp accessible from eastbound Route 422 for a week because they need to repair the shoulder of the ramp.
But wait, there’s more.
At night, drivers will find single-lane restrictions on 422 in the area of the Route 363, Trooper Road.
“Those lane closures will be in effect – Monday though Friday. The eastbound direction will be 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.; westbound direction will start a little later, they’ll start at 9 p.m. and they’ll go to 6 a.m. the following morning.”
Rudolph says crews will occasionally have to stop traffic for 15-minute intervals as well as part of the bridge demolition there.