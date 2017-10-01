Thousands Walk Out Of The Darkness To Remember Those Lost To Suicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands walked Sunday morning to remember their loved ones lost to suicide and to fight the stigma that comes with mental health issues.

When you talk to just about anyone here at the annual Out of the Darkness Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, they tell you suicide could hit any family right in the gut.

“It doesn’t choose an age. It doesn’t choose a race or religion, ” said Jack Kabic from Harboro.

He knows that all too well. His only child Britny, a student at Syracuse University, took her life last year.

“Was a bright child with a lot of friends. She was engaged with any group, walk of life, it didn’t matter,” he said.

So many powerful stories at the #outofthedarkness walk for suicide prevention. Big thing is overcoming mental health stigma. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/Yfg2F0ltrH — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) October 1, 2017

Denette Stetler from Havertown lost her son Trent a few years back. He was a junior at Elon University in North Carolina.

“From the outside it looked like he had it all and nobody knew he was struggling,” she said.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for college students according to walk organizers.

Jack says he’s doing his part to fight the stigma surrounding mental health issues in honor or Britny’s life.

“If you see a gentleman walking down the street with an ax hanging out of his shoulder, everybody is going to run and help him. But there’s an invisible ax that these people live with everyday,” he said.