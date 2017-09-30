Popular TV Chef Teams With Montco Distillery To Promote ‘Healthy’ Spirits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Lansdale-based craft distillery is launching two new brandies made out of fresh fruit. A well-known television chef was in town promoting the spirits.

Boardroom Spirits has introduced two eau de vie style brandies. An apple called “A” and a pair called “P.” They have been added to “B,” a 100 percent beet spirit and “C,” a 100 percent carrot spirit.

Chef Robert Irvine has partnered with Boardroom. He says its a fresh and clean line.

“It’s almost like, and I hate to say this, but you can drink and get drunk healthily,” Irvine said.

The television personality says a portion of proceeds will go to the Robert Irvine Foundation which focuses on giving back and supporting military personnel.

“A portion of all the money we make with Boardroom goes to our foundation to build homes for our civilian handicapped warriors,” he said. “You’ll see a tag, we haven’t got them on yet, but you’ll see a tag to tell you that when you buy that.”

Boardroom says you can cook with the spirits too, making things like roasted chicken with apple brandy gravy or poached pears with pear brandy reduction.

