Police Search For Man Caught On Video Taking ‘Upskirt’ Photo At NJ Walmart

TURNERSVILLE, NJ (CBS) — Women in and around the Turnersville Walmart are being warned to be on alert after some disturbing behavior by a man in his 20s.
Surveillance video clearly shows him blatantly stalking, then taking an upskirt picture of a woman inside the store at around five o’clock Tuesday evening. The woman heard the camera click and immediately confronted the creep.
However, the suspect just nonchalantly walked away like nothing happened.
“It tells me that he’s done this before and in other locations,” said Washington Township Police Lt. Kenneth Kennedy. “So we certainly want to get him.”
Washington Township Police plan to announce self-defense and awareness classes for women in the community. When that information is available CBS Philly will pass it along.
If you recognize the man in the video call Washington Township Police Detective Ryan Kelly at (856) 589-0330 extension: 1127. He can also be reached by email at rtkelly@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.