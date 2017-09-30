Police: Man Found Shot Inside Vehicle In Old City

Filed Under: Old City Shooting, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot several times inside his car in Old City.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday along North Water Street near Callowhill Street.

The victim’s girlfriend tells police her boyfriend came home, grabbed a parking pass from their apartment, then left to move his car.

When he never returned, she went outside and found his vehicle running idle. She opened the door, and he was inside the car. He had been shot multiple times in the neck, arm and shoulder.

He was taken to Hahnemann Hospital in critical condition.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RV Getaway
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch