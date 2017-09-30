Police: Man Found Shot Inside Vehicle In Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot several times inside his car in Old City.
It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday along North Water Street near Callowhill Street.
The victim’s girlfriend tells police her boyfriend came home, grabbed a parking pass from their apartment, then left to move his car.
When he never returned, she went outside and found his vehicle running idle. She opened the door, and he was inside the car. He had been shot multiple times in the neck, arm and shoulder.
He was taken to Hahnemann Hospital in critical condition.
So far, there have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.