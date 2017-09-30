Anthem Philly Organizes Beer And Bishops Bash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They hang out at Anthem Philly on Facebook and now they’re planning an Octoberfest bash with a twist.
You could call this event beer and bishops – and a bit of dinner, too.
Jacob King, director of the Philadelphia archdiocese office of youth and young adults, now re-branded as Anthem Philly – is behind Friday’s big event in Frankford Hall.
“It’s our outreach to young adults,” King said. “And, through this we just want to invite them to celebrate, to have some bears with the archbishop, a couple other bishops, seminarians and just get to hang out with other fellow Catholics.”
King says part of the conversation will be focus on faith, answering questions, and delivering an invitation to come downtown to the cathedral next Sunday evening..
“Come have fun with us,” he said. “Get a new picture of what it means to be Catholic.”
