Anthem Philly Organizes Beer And Bishops Bash

By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Archdiocese of Philadelphia, KYW Newsradio, Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They hang out at Anthem Philly on Facebook and now they’re planning an Octoberfest bash with a twist.

You could call this event beer and bishops – and a bit of dinner, too.

Jacob King, director of the Philadelphia archdiocese office of youth and young adults, now re-branded as Anthem Philly – is behind Friday’s big event in Frankford Hall.

untitled115 Anthem Philly Organizes Beer And Bishops Bash

Jacob King of Anthem Philly is behind a unique Octoberfest event at Frankford Hall on Friday, Oct. 6. Archbishop Charles Chaput and other bishops will take part in the event to which area young adults are invited.
(credit: Mark Abrams)

“It’s our outreach to young adults,” King said. “And, through this we just want to invite them to celebrate, to have some bears with the archbishop, a couple other bishops, seminarians and just get to hang out with other fellow Catholics.”

King says part of the conversation will be focus on faith, answering questions, and delivering an invitation to come downtown to the cathedral next Sunday evening..

“Come have fun with us,” he said. “Get a new picture of what it means to be Catholic.”

Click here for more information:

 

More from Mark Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RV Getaway
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch