Wonderful Weekend In Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Our lovely stretch of Fall weather continues Friday and into the coming weekend as well, so make sure you are keeping the jackets handy at times, especially in the morning as temperatures the next couple morning could dip into the lower 50s in the Philly area and with 40s in the surrounding suburbs, and even a 30 could sneak in there in the far northern areas like in parts of the Poconos. Either way it is going to be a wonderful weekend for football and boy do we have a lot of it going on.

Starting out on the west coast the Eagles play the newly renamed Los Angles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. and it should be lovely for kickoff in suburban LA with temperatures near 80.

A little closer to home it will be a nice afternoon for the 3:30 kickoff of the Penn State Indiana game in State College. Temperatures for kickoff should be in the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds, so while it will be nice, it is definitely football weather so grab the jacket if you’re planning on heading out to central Pennsylvania.

Finally here in Philly the Temple Owl take on Houston on Saturday at Noon with pretty nice conditions. It should be a little chilly at kickoff with temperatures in the lower 60s so make sure you have a sweatshirt with you or a jacket, and a stray sprinkle is not totally ruled out either but it should really not cause too much of a concern. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for game time as well.

With the weather still looking nice this weekend, a few people may still want to venture down the beach since the water is still in the lower 70s and while that sounds nice, take a sweatshirt down to the beach because high temperatures along the sand are likely to stay a little below normal in the lower 70s. Also, even though Maria is rapidly fading away and no longer a threat to any landmass nearby, rip currents are still going to dangerous and there is a high risk for those strong rip currents at least through Friday if not part of the weekend too, so the best advice right now would be to stay out of the water.

Finally, our forecast for the Philly region over the next couple days should remain calm, cooler at times, and comfortable. A few rain shower chances are possible throughout the overnight hours on Friday into Saturday but in general those chances are low and it should not cause any kind of washout conditions. The same really goes for Saturday too. A couple spotty showers could pop in from time to time as an upper level trough continues to clear the region but again not a washout and do not expect anything to cancel your plans if you wan to be outdoors.

Temperatures over the next 5 days will be absolutely gorgeous with highs at times over the weekend barely climbing to near 70 before a weak warm up as we move through next week.

Have a great weekend!