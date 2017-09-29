Librarian Rejects First Lady Melania Trump’s Book Donation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CBS/AP) — It looks like a librarian from Massachusetts is saying sorry, but not sorry to the First Lady.

The school librarian is standing behind her decision after turning down a donation of books.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Reportedly Being Remade Without Original Cast

The librarian’s school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from the first lady for National Read a Book Day.

When Liz Phipps Soeiro received First Lady Melania Trump’s donation, she fired back.

She wrote in an editorial for a blog thanking the First Lady but saying the books should have instead gone to an under-served community. She said her school has “plenty of resources” and doesn’t need the books.

Some parents supported the librarian’s decision.

“It’s the librarian’s prerogative. I support her decision,” said one parent.

Woman Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria From Harvey-Flooded Home

“I thought it was a very well crafted message back to the White House,” said parent Kimberly Sansoucy.

The librarian says the First Lady should have picked another school that actually needed the books.

“I think she is trying to help the First Lady really understand where help is needed and how to offer the help,” said parent Alex Vanpraagh.

The school system says the librarian’s opinions do not represent the district as a whole, and the librarian didn’t have permission to reject the donation. The district says it has “counseled” the librarian on its policies. It says her letter “was not a formal acceptance or rejection of donated books.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)