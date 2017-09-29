BREAKING: David Creato Jr. Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In Death Of 3-Year-Old Son

Fletcher Cox Will Not Play Vs. Chargers

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox has been ruled out for the team’s Week 4 game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cox, 26, suffered a calf injury last Sunday against the Giants.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Cox, who has been playing extremely well. Cox has 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown in less than three full games this season.

Eagles key defensive players Jordan Hicks and Rodney McLeod, are listed as questionable and are expected to play on Sunday.

Listen to the 2-1 Eagles face at the 0-3 Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on SportsRadio 94WIP. 

