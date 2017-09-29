Cathedral Basilica Hosting Public Rosary Prayer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is inviting all to join in publicly praying the rosary at the Cathedral Basilica next Saturday evening.

There is a special significance to the time of the event.

Father Dennis Gill, rector of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, says next Saturday, Oct. 7 is the feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary.

It is also days before the Roman Catholic Church observes the 100th anniversary of the final apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima, whom church fathers and witnesses believe appeared to shepherd children in Portugal in 1917.

“Our Lady of Fatima specifically asked for us to pray her rosary every day,” said Gill.

Gill says the prayer event in the cathedral begins at 7 p.m. and it’s an opportunity for the faithful to bring their needs, as well as the needs of others, to God.

“It’s a powerful, prayerful experience that unites us to Christ and can help us bring about the promises of Our Lady of Fatima for peace in the world and the conversion of peoples to her son,” Gill said.