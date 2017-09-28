RV Getaway

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

By Jay Lloyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– If Fall getaway plans include a leaf peeping road trip, KYW’s suggests a motor home – yours or a rental.

It’s like a sailboat charter – a motor home or RV to accommodate you, the kids, or friends and it becomes transportation, lodging and dining option – all rolled into one. A convenient destination with brilliant fall colors in the Catoctin Mountains and a dramatically historic backdrop is the Artillery Ridge Campground alongside the Gettysburg battlefield.

“You can ride a bicycle out onto the battlefield or you can hike it,” said Susan Conover.

Conover who runs the campground and points out that Fall is a favorite season and even draws an international community of campers.

“They fly in, rent RV’s and come camping here,” said Conover.

Arsenal Ridge is about a three hour drive. When former KYW reporter Richard Maloney covered 38 states in an RV he rented from Stolzfus near West Chester. They and others nearby can be found online.

