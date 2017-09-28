Bears, Packers Lock Arms On Each Sideline During Anthem

Filed Under: NFL
GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Green Bay Packers players link arms during the singing of the national anthem before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears players, coaches and other staffers locked arms on the sidelines during the national anthem Thursday night.

Many fans at Lambeau Field cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” while a large American flag was unfurled at midfield before the anthem.

gettyimages 855304468 Bears, Packers Lock Arms On Each Sideline During Anthem

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 28: Members of the Chicago Bears link arms during the singing of the national anthem before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Packers players released a statement this week saying they would intertwine arms before the game as a show of unity. They asked fans to join in the stands and at home, though it didn’t appear that many fans locked arms. Many people in the crowd held up small flags during and after the anthem.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch