Pennsylvania National Guard Sends Aircraft, Crews To Help In Puerto Rico’s Relief Efforts

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania National Guard sent more than a dozen crew members Wednesday to help the hurricane-ravaged nation of Puerto Rico.
Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez Team Up For Puerto Rico Relief Effort
They will aid in support relief and recovery missions in Puerto Rico, where millions need assistance following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
In addition, the crew will also assist in the efforts to strengthen the badly damaged dam.
Trump Authorizes Waiver To Loosen Shipping Regulations For Puerto Rico
The aircraft and crew are flying multiple missions over the next few days en route to Puerto Rico and they will work alongside with thousands of other National Guard members and first responders onsite.
“Our thoughts are with the people of Puerto Rico as they recover from this storm,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, “as always, the Pennsylvania National Guard is proud to assist those in need, whenever and wherever we are called.”
Villanova Students, New Jersey Dance Studio Helping In Puerto Rico Relief Effort
Earlier this month the Pennsylvania National Guard sent a variety of both troops and equipment to support Texas after the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and to Florida after the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.