Report Reveals Most Online Pet Ads Are Fake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you thinking about buying a new pet?
A new report reveals most online ads for pets are fakes.
The Better Business Bureau says Americans are falling victim at an “alarming rate.”
Consumer experts say up to 80 percent of ads for dogs online are fictitious.
“These are very, very sophisticated operations, said” Jim Hegarty with the Better Business Bureau. “They can draw anybody in, just about anybody is susceptible to this kind of crime.”
If you are buying online, the BBB says never wire money, pay by credit card and don’t pay up front before seeing the actual dog.