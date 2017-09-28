New Jersey Community Leaders Form Non-Profit To Aid Puerto Rico Recovery

By Molly Daly
Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Molly Daly, New Jersey, Puerto Rico

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — A Camden County Freeholder has announced a partnership to raise funds for the recovery effort in Puerto Rico, which suffered catastrophic damage when Hurricane Maria tore across the US Commonwealth.

Camden County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez says 3.4 million Americans are without water, electricity, fuel, or fresh food.

“The situation that we have in Puerto Rico is devastating, it’s unprecedented, it’s horrible. The people are suffering something terrible,” she said.

Rodriguez says the most practical way to help is to send money, so leaders from the community, including the Camden County Board of Freeholders and the Puerto Rican Congress of New Jersey, have formed a non-profit.

“‘Boricuas from New Jersey Para Puerto Rico’ is what we’re calling it. There is absolutely no administrative expense to donate to this fund, so that every dollar that’s donated through here goes directly to the island,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says the goal is to raise as much money as possible, with the effort culminating in a marathon statewide event October 8th.

Contributions to Boricuas from New Jersey Para Puerto Rico can be made at any South Jersey Federal Credit Union branch.

