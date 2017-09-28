Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez Team Up For Puerto Rico Relief Effort

By Sandra Gonzalez

PUERTO RICO (CNN) — Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are joining forces to bring relief to Puerto Rico, which is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis after being hit by two hurricanes back-to-back.

The two superstars, who were previously married, have announced the creation of an initiative called Somos Una Voz, or We Are One Voice, that combines the clout of more than 30 figures from across sports and entertainment in the name of helping hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The goal, according to a release posted by Anthony, is to fast-track the efforts to get food, medicine, power and communications to the people of Puerto Rico.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pitbull, Vin Diesel, Jimmy Smits, John Leguizamo, Ricky Martin, Alex Rodriguez and more have joined the effort.

A GoFundMe drive has been established, with money raised to be distributed among the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, and United for Puerto Rico.

About 97 percent of Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million residents are without power and half without running water, more than one week after Hurricane Maria pummeled the island, according to Gov. Ricardo Rossello.

Maria’s landfall came just weeks after the island took a hit from Hurricane Irma.

