Police Search For 3 Men Wanted In Violent Crime Spree In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three men who went on a violent crime spree Wednesday night, robbing and assaulting one man and shooting another.
The crimes happened around 11:45 p.m. in Kingsessing.
The 31-year-old shooting victim told police he was walking to see his girlfriend when three black males approached him near 54th Street and Warrington Avenue. One of the men pulled out a gun and announced a robbery. Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said the victim was shot in the back while trying to run away.
“As he runs across the intersection, they fire a shot, and he gets struck in the back and falls to the ground,” Walker said. “As he’s laying on the ground, they run up to him and go through his pockets. We’re not sure if they got anything or not.”
Walker said investigators believe these same three men pistol whipped and robbed another man at 58th Street and Kingsessing Avenue within minutes of the shooting. They got away with $50.
Both victims are being treated at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. At last check, the shooting victim was in critical condition.