New Jersey Police Searching For 2 Young Men Who Went Missing Over Past Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in New Jersey are searching for two young men who have gone missing in the past week.

Hamilton Township police are searching for 18-year-old Nicholas Pratico, who was last seen on Sept. 20 at Mercer County Community College in West Windsor.

nicholas1

Photo of Nicholas Pratico. (credit: Hamilton Township Police Department)

Police say it’s possible Pratico traveled to New York City, specifically Times Square or the New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts at 39 West 19th St.

Pratico is 6-foot-1, weighs 155 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008, Detective Lenny Gadsby at 609-581-4032 or Detective Frank Burger at 609-581-4010.

Pemberton Township Police are looking for 20-year-old Cody MacPherson. He was last seen at a residence in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township.

According to New Jersey Missing Report, MacPherson was last seen on Sept. 23.

macpherson

Photo of Cody MacPherson. (credit: Pemberton Township Police)

If anyone has any information on MacPherson’s whereabouts, please call Pemberton Township police at 609-723-8300.

