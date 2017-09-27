New Exhibit At Academy Of Natural Sciences Digs Into Dinosaur Eggs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University takes a rare look of dinosaurs through their eggs, nests and embryos.
It’s called Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies. Many of the rare fossils in the exhibit belong to collectors Florence McGovern and her husband Charlie.
Florence tells us about one of the dinosaur eggs that dates back approximately 75-million years.
“It feels just like a bowling ball. It’s heavy, it’s completely filled with crystallization, so it’s just like a rock, and it’s about the size of a bowling ball,” she explained. “But these animals turned out to be the quadrupedal long-necked guys called sauropods. And they laid eggs that are about eight to 10 inches in diameter. And they grew into an animal that was about 100 feet long.
There are also activities for the kids,like dressing up as dinosaurs, and hunting for eggs in interactive dig pits.