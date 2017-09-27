Delaware Faces Big Challenge Sunday Against No. 1 JMU

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Delaware Blue Hens will be home on Saturday to entertain the #1 team in FCS, the Dukes of James Madison University. This game will also be the Colonial Athletic Association opener for the Blue Hens.

Delaware is 2-1 on the season and coming off a bye week which head coach Danny Rocco says they took advantage of.

“I definitely think we got a lot done,” Rocco tells KYW Newsradio. “I think that being able to evaluate all of our video here from our first three games and kind of be able to assess what we did well, what we need to do differently [was important].”

Rocco talks about returning from the bye to face the top-ranked team in the country.

“We’ve been looking at it really as an opportunity,” he says. “Just a real opportunity to make a statement. It’s been a while I think since we’ve really been able to go out there and put a signature win out there and win a game like this game. So I see it as an opportunity and we’re certainly excited about the opportunity and have great respect for Coach [Mike] Houston and James Madison football.”

The Dukes have posted some eye-popping numbers this season. They are averaging 47.3 points per game this season while rolling up 298.8 yards rushing a contest.

“They will spread the defense out,” Rocco says. “The vast majority of their offense is run/pass options. So every single play has the ability to be a run or a pass, depending on the structure of the defense.”

Last year, these two teams met down in Harrisonburg, Virginia with JMU grabbing a 43-20 decision.

Saturday’s game at Delaware Stadium will kickoff at 3:30pm.