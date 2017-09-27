BREAKING: Teen Killed, 3 Wounded After Shooting In Philadelphia

Bruce Willis Spotted Dining In Philly

Filed Under: Bruce Willis, D'Angelo's, M. Night Shyamalan, Samuel L. Jackson, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s another celebrity sighting in Philly!

Bruce Willis was spotted having dinner at D’Angelo’s Ristorante Italiano in Rittenhouse Square, Tuesday evening.

Willis ate at an outside table with two friends.

Guests said he was very nice and ate two entrees: Lasagna and Sole.

After dinner, he and his friends walked along Spruce Street, towards Broad Street.

Earlier in the day, Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and director M. Night Shyamalan were spotted walking together along Rittenhouse Square park. The day before, Jackson was seen dining at Jane G’s Restuarant in Center City.

The group is in town filming M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, Glass.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch