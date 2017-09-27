Bruce Willis Spotted Dining In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s another celebrity sighting in Philly!
Bruce Willis was spotted having dinner at D’Angelo’s Ristorante Italiano in Rittenhouse Square, Tuesday evening.
Willis ate at an outside table with two friends.
Guests said he was very nice and ate two entrees: Lasagna and Sole.
After dinner, he and his friends walked along Spruce Street, towards Broad Street.
Earlier in the day, Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and director M. Night Shyamalan were spotted walking together along Rittenhouse Square park. The day before, Jackson was seen dining at Jane G’s Restuarant in Center City.
The group is in town filming M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, Glass.