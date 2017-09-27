76ers Have 5th Best Odds To Win East

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have the 5th best odds to win the eastern conference, according to Bovada LV’s updated NBA odds.
The Sixers are 20-1 to win the eastern conference, ahead of the Toronto Raptors, listed at 22-1. Only the Cavaliers, Celtics, Wizards, and Bucks have shorter odds to win the east than the Sixers.
2017-2018 Eastern Conference – Odds to Win
Cleveland Cavaliers 2/3
Boston Celtics 9/4
Washington Wizards 12/1
Milwaukee Bucks 16/1
Philadelphia 76ers 20/1
Toronto Raptors 22/1
Miami Heat 28/1
Detroit Pistons 75/1
Charlotte Hornets 100/1
Chicago Bulls 250/1
Indiana Pacers 250/1
New York Knicks 250/1
Atlanta Hawks 300/1
Brooklyn Nets 500/1
Orlando Magic 500/1
If the odds hold up, we could be looking at a Sixers-Bucks first-round playoff series.