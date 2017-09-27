76ers Have 5th Best Odds To Win East

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have the 5th best odds to win the eastern conference, according to Bovada LV’s updated NBA odds.

The Sixers are 20-1 to win the eastern conference, ahead of the Toronto Raptors, listed at 22-1. Only the Cavaliers, Celtics, Wizards, and Bucks have shorter odds to win the east than the Sixers.

2017-2018 Eastern Conference – Odds to Win

Cleveland Cavaliers                   2/3

Boston Celtics                          9/4

Washington Wizards                  12/1

Milwaukee Bucks                       16/1

Philadelphia 76ers                     20/1

Toronto Raptors                        22/1

Miami Heat                                28/1

Detroit Pistons                          75/1

Charlotte Hornets                      100/1

Chicago Bulls                            250/1

Indiana Pacers                          250/1

New York Knicks                       250/1

Atlanta Hawks                           300/1

Brooklyn Nets                           500/1

Orlando Magic                          500/1

 

If the odds hold up, we could be looking at a Sixers-Bucks first-round playoff series.

 

