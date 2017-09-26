Police Investigating Series Of Reported Sex Assaults On Or Near Temple University Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a series of sexual assaults on or near the Temple University campus.

There have been a total of four incidents this school year.

The most recent two on Friday were on North Broad Street and the 1700 block of Fontain Street.

Philadelphia police say they are investigating the reported sexual assaults at or near the Johnson Hardwick dorms and an apartment near 17th and Fontain Streets as attacks by acquaintances, or potential date rapes.

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center says that tends to be the case nine times out of 10, a fact students say they’re well aware of.

“I think it’s always a threat that is looming,” said Temple freshman Morgan Sullivan.

“You need to have friends looking out for you as you would look out for them and don’t trust strangers. It’s that simple, you know,” said Temple junior Jade Miller.

The sexual assaults reported early last Friday morning five blocks apart are the third and fourth so far this school year in the greater Temple campus area.

According to the Department of Education campus statistics for 2015, there were seven sexual assaults and four fondling incidents reported that year at Temple.

Villanova University had three sexual assaults and two fondling incidents reported in 2015.

However, those numbers are likely underinflated with groups like the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape reporting that up to 90 percent of people do not even report sexual assaults they experience.

Most Temple students say they generally feel OK about things on and near campus.

“There’s never a point where I feel unsafe,” said Sullivan. “I love Temple. I love the atmosphere here and having the police everywhere. I never feel unsafe.”

Temple University said in a statement: Temple is committed to helping any student who experiences violence by offering full support and a variety of resources and services. The university has taken a number of steps in recent years to enhance education, prevention, intervention and adjudication of sexual misconduct complaints. These efforts include an ongoing collaboration with Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR), which maintains a satellite office on campus. Any member of the Temple community who wants to confidentially report an incident of sexual violence may call WOAR (the 24-hour hotline is 215-985-3333) to receive support and counseling from a trained volunteer. Reports may also be submitted anonymously to Temple’s Title IX coordinator via a new online reporting system. For more information about Temple’s resources for sexual misconduct, visit http://sexualmisconduct.temple.edu/.”