Teen Killed, 3 Wounded, Including 11-Year-Old After Quadruple Shooting In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A teenager was killed and three others were wounded after gunfire rang out in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Pastorius St. in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back and was later pronounced dead.
Three others were also shot, including an 11-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, according to Philly police. The condition of the three victims ranges from stable to critical.
It’s unclear at this time what sparked the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
This story will be updated.