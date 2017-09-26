Pa. Turnpike Commission Postpones Planned Closing Of Northeast Extension

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has postponed the planned closing of the Northeast Extension this weekend in Lehigh County.
Turnpike commission spokesman Carl Defebo says engineers planned to close the Northeast Extension so they could replace two existing bridges in a process known as a bridge slide.
“Our engineers conducted a routine analysis over the weekend and discovered that there was an issue with the steel platform upon which the bridge was built,” he said. “The issue is an alignment issue and it basically means that the crews won’t be able to move the bridge, the new bridge, into place in a timely fashion.”
He says engineers had allotted about 55 hours for the project over this coming weekend, but now have decided to postpone the job until they can correct the alignment issue with the steel frame.
Defebo says he expects the job will be rescheduled for sometime in mid-to-late October.