Grant Hill: Health Will Be Important For Sixers

Philadelphia (CBS) – The Philadelphia 76ers training camp is underway now through Friday and Grant Hill, a retired seven-time NBA All-Star, thinks the Sixers’ future looks good.

Hill handicapped the Sixers with The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

“I think things look good. I think the tremendous upside is in great young players. The experiment, the process, I think now will start to kick in and I think health will be important. If everyone can stay healthy, including (Joel) Embiid, they have a chance now to move forward. And with the East being wide open, you know, who knows, they could come together and possibly make the playoffs.”

Hill also talked about post-surgery options that are available versus taking opioids, saying pain management choices matter.

“My most recent surgery on my knee, my orthopedic (surgeon) used this procedure. For the first time, and the only time, post-surgery, I didn’t have to take any pain medication, no opioids. This long-acting numbing procedure, as opposed to typical six or eight hours, now it lasts two or three days and as that wore off, I didn’t have any pain and I was blown away and I wish they had this earlier. So that’s why it’s personal for me and something that I feel is important as patients are considering their surgery and post-surgery pain management.”

More information can be found at www.planagainstpain.com.