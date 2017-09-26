NJ Test Scores Show Big Improvement In Camden Schools, But Still Far Below State Averages

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden officials took time out to pat themselves on the back after the latest state test scores showed marked improvements in public and renaissance schools across the city.
But there’s still a lot of work to do.
Math and literacy scores have more than doubled over the last two years. District Superintendent Paymon Rouhanifard likes that trend, but understands only 11.4 percent of students are proficient in math, and the English rate is at 15.7 percent. The average statewide rate is 50 percent in both categories.
“Right now there is both an achievement gap and an opportunity gap,” Rouhanifard told KYW Newsradio. “And we’re doing our part to slowly but steadily close both of those gaps, and this is a step in the right direction.”
State intervention, not to mention money, has gone a long way to help. That fact is not lost on City Council President and Mayoral Candidate Frank Moran, who expects the partnership between the state and the City Of Camden to continue no matter who succeeds Chris Christie as Governor.
“As Camden goes, so does the state. So does the county,” Moran said. “So we’re confident that we’ll have a good communication with the next administration having education as our priority.”
The district compiled a short video presentation highlighting the results of the most recent testing in grades 3 through 11.
One Comment
Despite the deplorable scores, I suspect cheating.