2 More Plead Guilty In $50 Million Health Benefits Scam

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Two pharmaceutical sales representatives in New Jersey have pleaded guilty for their involvement in a $50 million state health benefit program scheme.

Prosecutors say Judd Holt, of Evesham, and George Gavras, of Moorestown, pleaded guilty on Monday of heath care fraud in federal court in Camden.

They face up to 10 years in prison and must pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors say the men recruited public employees to obtain compounded medication that they didn’t need. A pharmacy then paid conspirators kickbacks.

Eight people have now plead guilty in the scheme.

