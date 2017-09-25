Zeoli Show Log 09.25.17

Rich talks about President Trump’s criticism of NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem, Karl Rove’s comments on President Trump losing in his battle with the NFL, and President Obama’s 2013 call for the Washington Redskins to consider changing their team name.
3:00 PM Former Congressman Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for sexting with a minor.
3:03 PM President Donald Trump has called for NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem to be punished by their teams.
3:19 Protesters disrupt the Senate Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill hearing.
3:22 Jake Elliot kicks the game winning field goal for the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday to defeat the New York Giants.
4:00 Luther Strange and Roy Moore will face off in the Republican Senate primary in Alabama to see who will replace Jeff Sessions.
4:25 President Trump’s administration backs baker who refused to make Gay Wedding cake.
5:00 Karl Rove says that President Donald Trump is the loser in his feud with the NFL over kneeling for the National Anthem.
5:05 In 2013, President Obama stated that the Washington Redskins should consider a change in the team’s name.
5:20 Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will now get a spot in the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
5:50 Gov. Cuomo said in an interview that he is an immigrant, but he was born in New York City.