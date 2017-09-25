Reward Offered For Man Accused Of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend’s Mom

LIMERICK, Pa. (CBS) – A reward of $1,000 is now being offered by the Montgomery County DA’s office as the search continues for the Harleysville man who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother in Limerick on Friday.

Police searched for Greg Feldman over the weekend with no success.

They say around noon, Friday, 30-year-old Feldman went to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Limerick and shot the mother of his ex-girlfriend in the chest and neck.

According to court documents, the woman tells police when she answered the door, she told Feldman he shouldn’t be there. She says he pulled a gun from his pocket and shot her twice. And, according to her statement to police, he tried to fire additional shots but the gun didn’t work.

She is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Feldman took the victim’s cell phone and drove away in a 2016 Mazda 6 sedan, license plate KFC 4605. When reached on that cell-phone, Feldman insisted on talking to his ex-girlfriend. According to her, he told her, “I wanted you to feel my pain.”

Feldman is considered armed and dangerous, and police say anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.