Investigation Into Methamphetamine Poisoning Linked To Soft Drinks

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Methamphetamine poisoning is being traced to bottles of 7UP consumed in Mexicali, Mexico, according to Banner Health.
“It is important to check that the seal for any food and drink consumed is still intact and show no signs of tampering,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director. “If you notice any difference in color, taste or smell, throw it out.”
Side-effects from soft drink contamination may include:
Irritation or abnormal taste in the mouth or throat
Burning to the esophagus or abdoment
Nausea or vomiting
Difficulty breathing
Fast or irregular heart beat
The health care company said an investigation is underway to determine how the soft drinks were contaminated.
