Investigation Into Methamphetamine Poisoning Linked To Soft Drinks

Filed Under: 7UP, methamphetamine, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Methamphetamine poisoning is being traced to bottles of 7UP consumed in Mexicali, Mexico, according to Banner Health.

“It is important to check that the seal for any food and drink consumed is still intact and show no signs of tampering,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director. “If you notice any difference in color, taste or smell, throw it out.”

Side-effects from soft drink contamination may include:

Irritation or abnormal taste in the mouth or throat

Burning to the esophagus or abdoment

Nausea or vomiting

Difficulty breathing

Fast or irregular heart beat

The health care company said an investigation is underway to determine how the soft drinks were contaminated.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch