Maine Senator Wants A Lobster Emoji

MAINE (CBS) — Republicans on Capitol Hill hope to tackle Obamacare by the end of the week and finish tax reform by the end of the year. But one Independent member of the senate has an emoji on his mind.
Of the more than 2,600 officially sanctioned emojis, there’s crab, shrimp — but no lobster.
Maine’s Angus King wants to change that.
The senator has written a letter to the Unicode Consortium, telling the nonprofit group responsible for the icons it’s critical to include the crustacean “so that people who fish, process, serve, eat, or otherwise admire the lobster can accurately express themselves in emoji form.”
King makes the case for inclusion by noting the lobster’s cultural relevance (it’s been “featured in internationally recognized TV shows and pop songs”) and economic importance (a $500 million catch last year in Maine alone).
Should the lobster emoji be added next June, the senator writes, “it appears destined for significant usage by lobster fans around the world.”