Maine Senator Wants A Lobster Emoji

By Ian Bush
Filed Under: Emojis, Talkers

MAINE (CBS) — Republicans on Capitol Hill hope to tackle Obamacare by the end of the week and finish tax reform by the end of the year. But one Independent member of the senate has an emoji on his mind.

Of the more than 2,600 officially sanctioned emojis, there’s crab, shrimp — but no lobster.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Stops In Philly For ‘Best Cheesesteak In The Land’ 

Maine’s Angus King wants to change that.

The senator has written a letter to the Unicode Consortium, telling the nonprofit group responsible for the icons it’s critical to include the crustacean “so that people who fish, process, serve, eat, or otherwise admire the lobster can accurately express themselves in emoji form.”

Target To Up Hourly Base Pay To $15 By End Of 2020 

King makes the case for inclusion by noting the lobster’s cultural relevance (it’s been “featured in internationally recognized TV shows and pop songs”) and economic importance (a $500 million catch last year in Maine alone).

Should the lobster emoji be added next June, the senator writes, “it appears destined for significant usage by lobster fans around the world.”

More from Ian Bush
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch