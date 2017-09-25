Jake Elliott’s Parents React To Their Son’s Historic Field Goal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Moments like this are why we love sports.

22-year-old kicker Jake Elliott was signed by the Eagles off the practice squad to replace the injury Caleb Sturgis just a couple of weeks ago. In just his second game with the team, Elliott drilled a 61-yard field-goal — the longest in franchise history — to beat the Giants with no time remaining in the home opener.

This video of Elliott’s parents reacting to the game winning kick at Lincoln Financial Field has gone viral — and for good reason.

“It’s kind of all a blur to me,” Elliott said after the game. “I don’t really know. All I know is that the ball was in the air for a really long time and it was real close to that right upright.”

The Eagles improved to 2-1 with the win and 2-0 against NFC east. The Giants fell to 0-3, a devastating loss for them.