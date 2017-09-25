Doug Pederson Stands By His 4th And 8 Decision

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jake Elliott’s 61-yard game winning field goal may have masked some crucial mistakes the Eagles made on Sunday.

Most notably, Doug Pederson’s questionable decision to go for it during a 4th-and-8 situation from the New York Giants’ 43-yard line with 2:36 to play in the first half. The Eagles held a 7-0 lead and the Giants were struggling mightily to move the ball, but still, Pederson elected to go for it rather than attempt to pin the Giants inside their own 20.

Pederson’s gamble did not work, as Carson Wentz was sacked for a six-yard loss and the Giants took over at their own 49-yard line.

“Again, I’m getting a lot of information. My decision making is based on the information that is given to me in real time at the game,” Pederson told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday during his weekly 8:00 a.m. call in. “Even if you completed a pass, and say you ended up short, you’re still in a positive situation.”

Miraculously, New York did not score after a 2nd-and-goal catch came inches short and a 3rd-and-goal touchdown catch was ruled incomplete solely because of the NFL’s curious catch ruling.

“Each one is different,” Pederson said. “I elected to go for it yesterday, this week coming up could be different. I also factored in how well our defense was playing. In fact, if you remember, the Giants go down on that drive and we stop them right before halftime — 4th-and-goal — at basically the half inch line.”

Cataldi then bluntly told Pederson, Philadelphia would like you to not go for it in those types of situations anymore.

“You know what, I would probably have to agree with you, yes,” Pederson admitted.