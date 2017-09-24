Philadelphia Holds Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia held its annual Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday, with much of the focus on the island’s devastation after Hurricane Maria tore through the Caribbean island last week.

Dance troupes, marching bands, and families gathered at the parkway to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage. The parade is an annual tradition for the Torres-Martinez family.

“Because we are all feeling the same thing. So it’s the only time we can get together, and kind of lean on each other,” said Denise, who just heard from her family. “We have some family that lives in the North and the South of Puerto Rico, so we had some family go from the North to the South to get some information – and thankfully everybody is okay.”

“It’s comforting to know that you are not alone in something like that, because it feels like you’re alone when there is a lot of devastation and everything,” said Christine, another one of the few who has heard from her family. “Mostly everybody lost everything. They have to start over. Everyone is trying to get to the states, come this way, but they are not letting a lot of people over.”

But Lansdale native Jim Edinger hasn’t been so lucky – and came to the parade hopeful to get some information.

“It’s frustrating, since Tuesday and no communication. But trying to bring some unity here, that’s why we are all here,” he said.

Non-profit groups were passing out information about how people can help their loved ones – while also collecting donations to help rebuild the island.