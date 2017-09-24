Philadelphia Eagles Vs. New York Giants: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a lot to like, and some things to dislike in the Eagles’ 27-24 victory over the stubborn New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Good
- Rookie kicker Jake Elliott’s team-record 61-yard field goal to win it–and 46-yard field goal with :54 to tie the game, 24-24.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz’s 11-yard scramble that set up the first score of the game. On third-and-8 from the Giants’ 26, Wentz dodged a few New York defenders to reach the Giants’ 15. Five plays later, LeGarrette Blount plowed in from a yard out for a 7-0 Eagles lead.
- Linebacker Joe Walker and defensive end Vinny Curry submarining Orleans Darkwa for minus-1 at the Eagles’ one. It closed the half with the Eagles holding a 7-0 lead—despite coach Doug Pederson trying to go for it on fourth-and-8 from the Giants’ 43.
- Rookie running back Corey Clement’s 15-yard fourth-quarter TD run with 5:40 left to play. Clement’s score tied the game and lifted what had been a dormant Eagles’ attack until that point, tying the game at 21-21.
- The Eagles offensive line got off the ball and made huge holes for the Eagles rushing game.
- Safety Malcolm Jenkins coming up with a big play on a third-and-1 from Eagles’ 34 on New York’s second possession. Jenkins upended Orleans Darkwa coming up from his safety spot.
- Rookie cornerback Rasul Douglas’ interception at the Eagles’ 5 in the second quarter.
- Tight end Zach Ertz continues to look good. He caught a team-high eight passes for 55 yards and a touchdown
- Linebacker Mychal Kendricks deflected pass that led to Patrick Robinson’s third-quarter interception.
- Cornerback Patrick Robinson’s third-quarter interception that led to an Eagles’ 14-0 lead, when Carson Wentz connected with Zach Ertz for a three-yard score.
- Defensive linemen Tim Jernigan and Vinny Curry’s pressure on Eli Manning all afternoon.
- Running back LeGarrette Blount busting loose for 11 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. It did show what he can do when given the chance.
The Bad
- Tight end Zach Ertz’s fourth-quarter fumble with 12:23 left at the Philadelphia 33. It gave New York possession, which led to the Giants tying a game that they had no right to be in, when Eli Manning hit Odell Beckham Jr. for a second TD pass.
- Center Jason Kelce’s false start on the Eagles first drive.
- Right tackle Lane Johnson getting called for a false start, making a third-and-5 into a third-and-10 at the Eagles’ 46 on Philadelphia’s second drive of the third quarter. The Eagles got out of it with a Wentz completion to Ertz, followed by a Wentz quarterback sneak. It led to Wentz hitting Ertz for a score and 14-0 lead.
- Blount getting called for a personal foul after rolling the ball to Landon Collins after his 1-yard second-quarter score. What Blount should have done was walk away instead of getting nailed with the flag.
The Ugly
- The Eagles blowing a 14-0 second-half lead.
- Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery’s 15-yard face mask penalty with less than two minutes to play and the Eagles driving.
- Doug Pederson deciding to go for it on fourth-and-8 at the Giants’ 43 on the Eagles’ fourth possession just before the half. It would have been prudent to punt it. Instead, Wentz was sacked for minus-6 yards and the Giants almost had a chance to tie the score before the end of the half—if not for Joe Walker and Vinny Curry.
- Right guard Chance Warmack getting run over by Jay Bromley on an 8-yard sack on the first play of the Eagles’ second possession at the Philadelphia 10. Warmack was spelling Isaac Seumalo and was blown out twice on sacks. Warmack was later replaced by Stefen Wisniewski, who was later replaced by Warmack.
- Pederson’s play calling in the fourth quarter. The second-year Eagles’ coach seemed more willing to play into overtime than he did looking for anything up the field.
- The Eagles’ coverage on Manning’s 77-yard touchdown strike to Sterling Shepard with 7:12 left to play, giving the Giants a 21-14 lead. Patrick Robinson got caught trailing Shepard and Chris Maragos was nowhere to be found in the secondary, leaving Shepard wide open to run down the field.
