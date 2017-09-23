NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: 2 Men Open Fire On Officers In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after shots were fired at officers in North Philadelphia Saturday night.

The shooting took place shortly before 10 p.m. at 13th and York Street where police have now set up a perimeter.

Officers say two men began  firing rounds at police in the area– allegedly unprovoked.

Officials say the officers did return fire, but tell CBS 3 Eyewitness News no one has been reported injured, and both of the men ran off in an unknown direction following the exchange.

We’re being told there will not be any transportation in this area as police continue their investigation.

  1. Wyatt (@DarthWyatt) says:
    September 23, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Butt yes, NFL, take a knee tomorrow.

