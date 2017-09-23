Philly Police Search For Missing Elderly Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing elderly woman from South Philadelphia.
Authorities say 79-year-old Cecelia Oliver was last seen on the 2800 block of South Randolph Street on Sunday, September 17.
Cecelia is approximately 5’1″, 120 lbs, small build, brown eyes, medium brown complexion, gray hair, and she was wearing a black shirt and black jeans. She is reported to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.
Anyone with any information on Cecelia Oliver’s whereabouts is asked to please contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.