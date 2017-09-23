Philly Police Search For Drivers In 2 Separate Hit-And-Run Accidents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers that left two people critically injured in separate accidents overnight.
Authorities say around 1 a.m. Saturday a man was struck at Broad Street and Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia.
The driver fled the scene.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Around the same time, police say a pedestrian was struck at H and Tioga Streets in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.
Police say the driver in that crash also took off.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators did not have a description of the vehicles involved in either incident.