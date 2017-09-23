Notebook, Pencils, Guns? PA Legislature Halfway To Arming School Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An advocacy group has produced a series of videos to raise public awareness about a bill passed by the state Senate and now before the state House.

With school back in full swing, can guns be far behind? If you don’t normally associate guns with back-to-school, CeaseFire PA says there’s a real possibility you may in the near future, if the state House moves on a bill that would arm teachers and other school employees.

“It is an absolutely ridiculous proposal,” said former teacher Lisa Haver.

Haver lost her son to gun violence. She says many Philadelphia students have suffered directly or indirectly from guns.

“Schools have always been a safe haven for our children,” Haver said. “For a child to come in and see a gun in a teacher’s desk, I cannot imagine how traumatizing that would be.”

That, and potential dangers are the message of three videos CeaseFire PA has posted on YouTube to call attention to the bill. The group says similar measures have been introduced in other state legislators, spurred by national gun lobbyists.