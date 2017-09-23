Firefighters Climb Linc Stairs In Memory Of Those Lost On 9-11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of firefighters from throughout the Philadelphia region were at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday, climbing stairs in memory of those who died saving lives at the World Trade Center on 9-11.

The inaugural 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb is an effort to raise money for families of the injured and fallen heroes.

The twin towers were 110 stories tall. The firefighters at the Linc were walking up and down the bleachers to simulate the climb many of the fallen never finished.

“Their sacrifice had a positive impact on so many other lives,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

Thiel says many other cities have been doing this for years and he felt Philly needed to step up.

“One thing not everybody knows is that the effects of that incident are still unfolding,” he said. “There are still New York City firefighters, police officers, EMS workers who are dying from 9-11 related illnesses.”

Chris Ciabattone from South Brunswick, New Jersey took the climb in full gear.

“I think it’s going to be a little tough,” he said. “But I think doing it with the camaraderie around us and the emotions that are going through the whole day, I think it’s just going to push everybody through.”

The fire department raised $35,000 and is looking for more.

Click here to make a donation: