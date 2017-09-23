Man Charged With Arson In Delaware House Fire

BEAR, DE (CBS) — The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that an early morning house fire was arson, and one man has been placed into custody in connection with the fire.
The Christiana fire company responded to a call about 5 a.m. Saturday morning to a house fire along Saratoga Drive Saturday in Bear, Delaware.
Officials say upon their arrival heavy fire, and smoke were said to be coming from the home.
Deputy Fire Marshals were called to the scene, and determined that the fire had been intentionally set in the residence’s first floor.
Officials say that Michael E. Williams has been taken into custody and charged with two counts of first degree reckless endangering, Arson 1st degree, and wearing a disguise during the commission of a Felony.
The blaze was said to of caused approximately $200,000 in damages to the home.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. The residents of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross of Delmarva.