St. Mary’s New Heart Failure Center

Heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalization for people over the age of 65, so it’s important to find ways to keep patients at home. Dr. Kulpreet Barn, Medical Director of the Heart Failure Program at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, says the hospital’s new Heart Failure Center is designed to help patients manage heart failure more effectively. He says the resources a patient needs are now found in one location and close to home.

Heart failure is a weakening of the heart muscle causing people to experience shortness of breath, excess fluid in the legs and lung and fatigue. Medications can help, but this is a chronic condition and patients may require implantable devices and surgical procedures.

According to Dr. Barn, the nurse practitioner at the center will coordinate a team approach of access to care with cardiologists, electrophysiologists and cardiac rehabilitation specialists as needed. Patients at the center also will have access to social workers along with information on diet, nutrition, and exercise to maximize their quality of life. He adds that patients who receive comprehensive care in one place find that heart failure can be better managed and when advanced therapies are needed, they can be prescribed as soon as possible. You can reach the Heart Failure Center at 215-710-2234.

Sponsored Content Provided by St. Mary Medical Center