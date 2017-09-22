NJ Beaches With Lifeguards Weekend Of September 23-24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The first weekend of Fall is shaping up to feel more like summer. Some people are taking advantage of the warmer temps and heading down the shore despite the tropics posing the threat of dangerous rip currents across the region.
If you’re thinking about hitting the beach and want to swim, take note of which beaches have lifeguards for this late September weekend:
Long Beach Island
No lifeguards
Brigantine
2N
15S
26S
Atlantic City
Lifeguards on every street
Ventor Beach
No lifeguards
Margate
No lifeguards
Longport
No lifeguards
Ocean City
No lifeguards
Sea isle City
No lifeguards
Avalon
No lifeguards
Stone harbor
No lifeguards
North wildwood
7th
10th
15th
18th
22nd
Wildwood
No lifeguards
Wildwood Crest
Response team at headquarters for emergencies.
Cape may
No lifeguards