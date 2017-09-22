NJ Beaches With Lifeguards Weekend Of September 23-24

Filed Under: Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The first weekend of Fall is shaping up to feel more like summer. Some people are taking advantage of the warmer temps and heading down the shore despite the tropics posing the threat of dangerous rip currents across the region.

what to expect impacts3 NJ Beaches With Lifeguards Weekend Of September 23 24

If you’re thinking about hitting the beach and want to swim, take note of which beaches have lifeguards for this late September weekend:

Long Beach Island

No lifeguards

Brigantine

2N

15S

26S

Atlantic City

Lifeguards on every street

Ventor Beach

No lifeguards

Margate

No lifeguards

Longport

No lifeguards

Ocean City

No lifeguards

Sea isle City 

No lifeguards

Avalon

No lifeguards

Stone harbor

No lifeguards

North wildwood

7th

10th

15th

18th

22nd

Wildwood

No lifeguards

Wildwood Crest

Response  team at headquarters for emergencies.

Cape may

No lifeguards

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch