Lyft, Budweiser Offering Free Rides To Discourage Drunk Driving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A beer company and a ride sharing app are giving out free rides to discourage people from drunk driving.

Budweiser and Lyft are offering up to 10,000 round-trip rides every weekend until the end of the year.

It’s all part of Budweiser’s “Give A Damncampaign” to ensure people get home safe. The campaign will part across nine states: Pennsylvania, New York, Colorado, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Missouri, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, plus Washington, D.C.

The two $10 credits can be redeemed for rides taken between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday, Friday or Saturday night.

The ride codes will be posted on Budweiser’s Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursdays at 2 p.m. ET.

Once the codes for the weekend are used up, you’ll have to wait until the following week for a new code.

