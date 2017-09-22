How To Reach Family In Puerto Rico

Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)-  Looking for find family in Puerto Rico who are without power?

Federal Affairs Administration is asking people to do the following:

▪  Contact the island’s disaster relief team by e-mailing maria1@prfaa.pr.gov

Because of high volume, leaders are asking that you only send one email — no follow-ups — unless the status of your loved one has changed.

Include your contact information and as many details about your family member or friend as possible.

 ▪  Call the Washington D.C. office at 202-800-3133 or 202-778-0710
 ▪  Call the island’s local radio station WIPR at 787-777-0940

▪  You can also try to find family and friends via the American Red Cross

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch