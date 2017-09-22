How To Reach Family In Puerto Rico

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Looking for find family in Puerto Rico who are without power?
Federal Affairs Administration is asking people to do the following:
▪ Contact the island’s disaster relief team by e-mailing maria1@prfaa.pr.gov
Because of high volume, leaders are asking that you only send one email — no follow-ups — unless the status of your loved one has changed.
Include your contact information and as many details about your family member or friend as possible.
▪ Call the Washington D.C. office at 202-800-3133 or 202-778-0710
▪ Call the island’s local radio station WIPR at 787-777-0940
▪ You can also try to find family and friends via the American Red Cross