Study: Gunshot, Stabbing Victims More Likely To Die If Transported By Ambulance

PHILADELPHIA (CNN/CBS) — A new study finds that victims of gunshots and stabbings are better off being transported by a private vehicle.
The study, published in JAMA Surgery on September 20, reveals the a major issue in pre-hospital treatment.
According to the study, 62 percent of patients are less likely to die when transported to trauma centers by private vehicle compared to EMS.
Dr. Elliott Haut, the study’s senior author, said more research needs to be done before researchers can reach a conclusion on what is the best transport for such victims.
“For certain types of injury, it might be best to call the police, Uber or a cab — however you can get to the trauma center fastest,” he said.
Dr. Haut and colleagues examined data from trauma centers within the 100 most populous U.S. metro areas and compared ambulance versus private vehicle transportation and the relationship between transport-mode and in-hospital mortality.
