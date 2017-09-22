Woman Charged With Murder In Head-On Crash On Route 611

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A 30-year-old woman is facing serious charges, including 3rd degree murder, for a deadly crash on Route 611.
Jaclyn Jones crossed the yellow line on Easton Road, just south of old Easton Road, police say, and crashed head-on into a car driven by Christopher Marinelli. Marinelli was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to homicide by vehicle while DUI, Jones is also charged with 3rd degree murder.
According to charging documents, Jones had drugs including Oxycodone and Fentanyl in her system. And while she did have a prescription, investigators say the drugs would have impaired her ability to drive.
The complaint also says Jones’ license was suspended for a second DUI. She was allowed to drive to work, on what’s called a bread-and-butter license. But police say she was shopping at Willow Grove Mall, a violation of the Occupational Limited License.