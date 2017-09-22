Prosecutor: Woman Found Dead At Home In Suspected Homicide

MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) – Officials say they believe a 25-year-old New Jersey woman found dead in her home died from whey they think were gunshot wounds.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Thursday that police found Celeste Cannon in her home early on Wednesday.

The prosecutor’s office says they believe Cannon’s death was a homicide, but did not release further details.

They say an investigation is ongoing.

